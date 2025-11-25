KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the states of Johor, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan until noon today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the warning covers Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

The same weather conditions are also expected in Sabah, namely in the Interior (Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud) and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Kudat). — Bernama