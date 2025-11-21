KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a man swept away by strong currents in Sungai Klang last Monday continued yesterday using a 26-kilometre foot-patrol method, starting from the Masjid Jamek junction here to Kampung Tengah, Puchong.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the operation, now entering its fourth day, began at 8am yesterday involving 13 teams, with each team combing the riverbanks up to the trash trap area in Kampung Tengah, Puchong, covering two kilometres.

It involved about 200 personnel, including 120 from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), 60 from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), as well as personnel from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Civil Defence Force and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

“This action was taken because on the day of the incident, water levels were reported to be high, which may have caused the victim to become stuck along the riverbank. However, the victim has yet to be found and search and rescue efforts are ongoing,” he said when met at the scene yesterday.

Sazalee said yesterday’s SAR operation also utilised four boats, several kayaks, drone assistance, a diving unit and two dogs from the PDRM and Fire Department’s K9 Detection Dog Unit.

He said yesterday’s search and rescue efforts would continue until 7pm and, if the victim is still not found, operations would resume this morning.

“Thus far, the search teams have not found any new clues that could assist in locating the victim,” he said.

In the 5.40pm incident last Monday, the victim, identified as K Suresh, 37, a local resident and construction site supervisor, was among 12 construction workers trapped under a bridge, but the others were rescued by JBPM. — Bernama