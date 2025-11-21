GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — Police arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized various types of drugs valued at RM234,900 in two raids in the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) districts between 7pm Tuesday (November 18) and 3pm yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said a team from the SPT Police Headquarters Narcotics Crime Investigation Division arrested the 30-year-old male suspect, who was in a vehicle, in Seberang Jaya.

“Upon inspecting the car, police found 18 transparent plastic packets filled with drugs suspected to be heroin weighing 6,205 grammes (g); five transparent plastic packets containing drugs believed to be methamphetamine weighing 1,414g; 97 pieces of aluminium foils containing 1,470 pills suspected to be Erimin 5; and one transparent plastic packet filled with pills believed to be ecstasy weighing 57g.

“After interrogating the suspect, police raided a residence in Batu Kawan that was used as a drug storage and seized 10 transparent plastic packets filled with compressed dried leaves believed to be cannabis weighing 10.365g and 20 transparent plastic packets containing heroin weighing 8.969g,” he said in a statement last night.

Azizee said they also confiscated a motorcycle and a chain worth RM15,900, taking the total seizure and confiscation to RM250,800, and added that the drug trafficking syndicate has been active since the middle of this year.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs but has previous crime- and drug-related records,” he said, adding that the man has been remanded for seven days until November 25 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama