KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The current status of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028, which is being implemented through five outlined pillars, will be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of Business on the official Parliament website, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) will pose a question on the matter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during Ministers’ question time.

During the oral question-and-answer session, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) is set to ask the Minister of Digital whether the ministry plans to create a super-app that consolidates all government agency applications, such as MyBorderPass and MyJPJ, accessible solely via the MyDigital ID.

Separately, Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) will query the Minister of Education on the ministry’s measures to enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes in secondary schools and vocational colleges to align with current industry needs, particularly in green and digital technology.

Datuk Seri M Saravanan (BN-Tapah) will ask the Ministry of Human Resources to outline its plan to mandate automatic Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) deductions for gig workers by platform providers and detail its enforcement mechanism.

Meanwhile, the Finance Bill 2025 and the Measures for the Collection, Administration and Enforcement of Tax Bill 2025 are scheduled for their first reading.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then resume with the committee stage debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026. — Bernama