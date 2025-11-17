KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will launch its manifesto for the 17th Sabah state election this afternoon.

According to a Bernama report, this places GRS among the earliest parties to do so, following Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), which unveiled its manifesto on November 13.

According to the media invitation, the launch will take place at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, beginning at 2pm.

The manifesto will be presented by GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Ali, who is also the domestic trade and cost of living minister.

After the presentation, caretaker Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also GRS chairman, will officiate the launch.

GRS, established nearly four years ago, comprises Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

In this state election, GRS is contesting 55 of the 73 seats in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, under the slogan “Rumah Kita. Kita Jaga” (“Our Home. Our Responsibility”).

Armizan earlier said the GRS manifesto for the 17th Sabah state election not only offers new pledges but also showcases the state government’s strong track record since 2020.

The Election Commission has set November as polling day for the 17th Sabah state election, with early voting on November.