KUANTAN, Sept 9 — A 55-year-old teacher lost nearly RM200,000 after falling prey to an online fraud syndicate that accused her of being involved in money laundering.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said the victim first received a phone call from someone posing as an insurance company representative, before being transferred to an individual claiming to be a police officer.

He said the suspect accused the victim of being involved in money laundering and instructed her to make a so-called ‘self-bail’ payment.

“Between Feb 14 and Sept 7, 2025, the victim carried out 41 transactions into 32 different bank accounts, using her own savings as well as money from her child’s National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) account. She also pawned jewellery and sold shares to raise the funds,” he said in a statement today.

However, Ashari said the woman only realised she had been duped after the suspect instructed her to delete all conversations and payment receipts.

She subsequently lodged a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama