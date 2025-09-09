KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A one-acre forest reserve near the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong caught fire yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department received an emergency call regarding the fire at 4.24 pm.

He said a team of six firefighters and a fire engine from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene and arrived nine minutes later.

“At the scene, flames engulfed about one acre of forest, and firefighting efforts are underway,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama