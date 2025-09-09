KOTA SAMARAHAN, Sept 9 — The Sarawak government will obtain further information from the National Security Council (MKN) regarding the security threat to the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Bintulu.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the chairman of the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), said so far his party only knew about this matter through media reports.

“I also do not know the type of threat made. Because like you all, I only hear from the newspapers,” he said when met after the opening ceremony of the 9th International Conference Forum on Euro-Asia Civil Engineering at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) here, today.

He said the state government hoped that appropriate steps would be taken to protect national assets if there was any form of threat, whether in terms of security or otherwise.

“We hope that steps will be taken to ensure that if there is a threat, our assets are protected.

“Disasters can happen at any time, so I’m not even sure what they (MKN) really mean. I have to ask them too,” he added.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof explained that the threat to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Bintulu, Sarawak was received via short message service (SMS) from a phone number registered in neighbouring Indonesia.

Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, he said that following the threat received by a Petronas employee in Bintulu, the government had increased security at LNG facilities in Sarawak and Sabah.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said that security at all Petronas LNG facilities was immediately tightened following the threat received by one of its officers in Bintulu, Sarawak.

“The police, including contingents nationwide, have also heightened security at all Petronas LNG facilities to ensure that the security of the facilities is under control,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the government had ordered all LNG facilities in Bintulu to immediately tighten security following a threat received to enable an immediate investigation into the threat. — Bernama