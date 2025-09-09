KEMAMAN, Sept 9 — Two 17-year-old male students pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court, here, today, to charges of causing injury to a fellow student at a vocational college last May.

Both students made their pleas after the charges were read out separately before Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin, in closed proceedings.

According to the charges, they intentionally punched the 17-year-old victim’s body and kicked his legs and buttocks, in the corridor of the college hostel, at about 12.30 am on May 27.

The charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of one year's imprisonment or a fine of RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

The court allowed both accused bail of RM500 each, in one surety, and set Oct 1 for the submission of a character report and sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi appeared for the prosecution, while both students were represented by lawyer Nurul Farhana Shamsudin, from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama