KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail has urged the top leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to prioritise core issues and respond to public concerns to safeguard national security and well-being.

He said future actions must be driven by strong leadership and a clear focus on critical priorities, urging all senior officers to provide full support, identify internal challenges within their departments, and act with clarity on what requires immediate attention.

“Everyone claims to be busy, but knowing what to prioritise and acting accordingly is essential to effective delivery,” he said at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) handover ceremony at Bukit Aman today.

The event marked the official transfer of duties from acting CID director Datuk Fadil Marsus to Datuk M. Kumar, who takes over from Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, now appointed Director-General of the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

Mohd Khalid described Kumar’s appointment as fitting, citing his experience in investigations and strategic planning.

He said recent cases, including murders and suspicious deaths, highlight the need for focused attention, especially in Sabah, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“I hope the new CID director will address these concerns swiftly and effectively. Public sentiment must not be ignored,” he added.

The IGP also pointed to the rise of complex, technology-driven crimes, including those involving artificial intelligence, deepfakes, malware and activity on the dark web.

“To combat these threats, CID must adopt advanced technologies, enhance digital forensics expertise, and strengthen inter-agency, regional and international cooperation,” he said.

Mohd Khalid expressed confidence in Kumar’s ability to lead CID through modern crime challenges and called for strict compliance with investigation procedures to ensure high-quality probes and successful prosecutions. — Bernama