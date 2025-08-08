ALOR SETAR, Aug 8 — Four men, who were in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and are suspected of fatally hitting a policeman in an incident at Taman Golf, here, yesterday, have been remanded for seven days, starting today.

The remand order, issued by Magistrate Siti Nor Hasliza Md Ali at the Alor Setar Court Complex, will allow investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code to continue until Aug 14.

Before the proceedings, the suspects, aged between 24 and 26, were brought to the court complex in a police van at 8.45 am and left the premises at about 9.55 am.

Yesterday, the media reported that a policeman was killed after being struck by an SUV with four men on board, believed to be criminals attempting to flee after committing a burglary at a house in Taman Golf.

In the 3.30 pm incident, the victim, Corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham Mazlan, 35, of the Kedah contingent police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department, died at the scene from severe injuries. — Bernama