SHAH ALAM, Aug 7 — Police have arrested seven foreigners, including two women, to assist in the investigation into the murder of a man in Bandar Sentosa, Klang, on June 20.

South Klang district deputy police chief Supt Kamalariffin Aman Shah said the suspects, aged between 20 and 34, were arrested in the Klang area following a report lodged by a foreign woman on July 23.

He said the murder was reported to have occurred at a shophouse in Lorong Laksamana 20, Bandar Sentosa.

“The victim, a 28-year-old foreign man, is believed to have been stabbed in the body and neck by his housemate.

“Investigations revealed that a misunderstanding between the suspect and the victim during a drinking session escalated into a verbal altercation before the victim was stabbed to death,” he said in a statement.

Kamalariffin said six foreigners who were at the scene had attempted to dispose of the body by burying it at a garbage disposal site.

He said interrogation of the suspects led to the discovery of the victim’s body, which was buried along with the knife believed to have been used in the incident.

Kamalariffin said police had submitted the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor and that all suspects would be charged in the Klang Court today.

He said the main suspect, a 34-year-old man, would be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, while four other male suspects would face charges under Section 201 of the same Code for concealing a body.

“All the suspects will also be charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid travel documents,” he said. — Bernama