JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 4 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has reportedly issued RM445,800 in fines from 1,489 summonses issued to Singapore-registered vehicles that failed to install or activate their RFID Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags.

According to Berita Harian, the summonses were meted out between July 1 and August 3 through enforcement operations targeting foreign vehicles at land border checkpoints between Malaysia and Singapore.

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan reportedly said that a total of 14,379 Singapore-registered vehicles were inspected.

“The majority of the 1,489 vehicle owners or drivers we have summoned so far gave similar excuses — that they were unaware the Malaysian government had begun enforcement, and thought we were still in the advocacy phase,” he was quoted as saying.

Offenders may be fined up to RM300 under Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Muhammad Kifli reportedly said that nearly 90 per cent of Singaporean private vehicles already have active VEP tags.

As of July 31, JPJ had reportedly issued 277,930 RFID VEP tags to Singapore-registered vehicles.