KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — A 15-month-old baby girl was believed to have from suspected abuse by her mother and the woman's boyfriend at a shop in Bandar Satelit, Pulau Sebang last night.

The alleged abuse was discovered after the 24-year-old mother, who divorced last year, took her unconscious child to Hospital Tampin at around 11pm, Sinar Harian reported.

A source said doctors found bruises on the baby's abdomen and back, along with injuries to the anal area, and subsequently lodged a police report.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman, from Kampung Anak Air Durian Daun in Tampin, had brought her daughter to her boyfriend’s workplace in Bandar Satelit at about 6.30pm.

The mother reportedly left the child in the care of the 20-year-old man, who works at a fishing equipment shop, while she went out to buy food.

When she returned to the shop at 10pm, she found her daughter sleeping and her boyfriend managing the premises.

Around 10.30pm, the woman claimed she tried to wake her child to return home but discovered the baby unresponsive.

She and her boyfriend then rushed the baby to Hospital Tampin, where the child was treated upon arrival at around 11pm.

The baby was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, and a post-mortem was conducted at the hospital’s forensic unit.

Police arrested the couple last night, and both are expected to be remanded at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court today for a murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.