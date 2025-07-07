JOHOR BARU, July 7 — Three children were injured while a female school van driver was reported injured when trapped in the vehicle in a road crash with a trailer lorry laden with cement near the Bandar Dato’ Onn exit, southbound PLUS Highway here, today.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II KUP Muhamad Azizi Zakaria, in a statement, said the 32-year-old lorry driver and 19 other children in the van were reported to be safe.

He said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at about 1.10pm, before a “Fire Rescue Tender” and Emergency Medical Services (EMRS) Unit with a strength of 10 members were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that there were 24 victims involved, with a male student and two female students injured. Also injured was the 45-year-old female van driver,” he said.

He said the team extricated the trapped victims from the wreckage using special equipment, and all the injured were sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. — Bernama