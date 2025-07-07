KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — A teenage girl who rode her motorcycle against traffic on the North-South Expressway claimed she was following her phone’s navigation app when she mistakenly entered the wrong lane.

The 17-year-old surrendered herself at the Kota Setar District Traffic Police Station at around 9pm on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral online, Sinar Harian reported.

Kota Setar police chief Assistant Commissioner Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the video, which is 23 seconds long, showed the teenager riding against the flow of traffic near the Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza.

The incident, which took place on July 4, drew widespread attention after the video was shared on Facebook and sparked various reactions from social media users.

The teenager told police she was returning to her hometown in Pendang and relied on her mobile navigation app, which allegedly led her astray.

Police have since seized the motorcycle believed to have been used during the incident for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Siti Nor Salawati said the teenager would be brought to the Alor Setar Magistrates’ Court for a remand application to assist with investigations.

If convicted, the offender could face up to five years in prison and a fine ranging from RM5,000 to RM15,000.