TUARAN, July 7 — A woman was found dead with multiple injuries to her neck, head and both eyes, believed to be the victim of a fatal assault with a sharp weapon at a house in Kampung Tenghilan, Tamparuli, on Friday.

Tuaran district police chief Supt Noraidin Ag Maidin said the 41-year-old victim was a local, and police have arrested a 47-year-old suspect, on the same day.

“The suspect, also a local, is believed to have mental health issues and had previously received follow-up treatment at a healthcare facility. However, the motive is still under investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Noraidin said a post-mortem was conducted today at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Forensic Unit, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The offence carries the death penalty, or imprisonment of no less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, and whipping if convicted.

Members of the public who have information about the incident are urged to contact the Tuaran Police Hotline at 088-794313 or the nearest police station. — Bernama