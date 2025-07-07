KOTA KINABALU, July 7 — Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun today tabled a RM1.19 billion (RM1,186,923,403) Supplementary Supply Bill for 2025, saying the additional funding is essential to ensure the smooth functioning of the state government through the end of the year.

In his speech to the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, Masidi said the bill covers 53 expenditure heads, with detailed breakdowns provided in the Statement of Estimated Additional Supply for 2025, which has been distributed to assembly members.

“This additional allocation is necessary to sustain the state’s administrative operations until the end of 2025,” Masidi said.

Masidi also tabled a separate RM416.5 million supplementary allocation under the 2025 Development Budget, covering 83 expenditure heads across 10 ministries.

The largest allocation of RM254.9 million or 61.2 per cent goes to the state’s Ministry of Public Works, covering road projects, water supply, sewage systems, and rail repairs.

The second largest, RM82.5 million, goes to the Sabah Ministry of Rural Development, covering rural water and electricity supply, poverty eradication programmes, alternative energy (Belba), and the Rumah Sejahtera Rakyat Sabah people’s housing scheme.

Masidi stressed that much of the additional spending is targeted at addressing Sabah’s two most pressing infrastructure concerns: clean water supply and road connectivity.

“Of the total supplementary allocation presented, RM523.5 million is specifically for water and road development,” he said.

“This proves the state government’s commitment to solving issues frequently raised by the people – and often politicised by certain quarters with their own agendas,” he said.

He added that the actual need to resolve water and road infrastructure challenges exceeds RM2 billion annually.

He outlined that the funds will cover six major spending categories – the majority of 51 per cent or RM600 million into statutory funds contributions; while 17 per cent or RM204 million is for administrative expenses. The rest is divided into operational costs, domestic grants, investment expenditures and special allocations.

Masidi said the state’s Ministry of Finance alone will receive RM789.1 million, including: RM600 million for contributions to various statutory funds; RM185.5 million for general treasury services; and RM3.6 million for the ministry’s own operations.

Of the RM600 million for statutory fund contributions, RM250 million will be channelled to the development fund to reduce the deficit in the development account, while RM150 million is allocated for road maintenance projects across Sabah.

Another RM200 million is earmarked for the Special State Trust Fund to finance people-centric programmes such as Syukur (Sentuhan Kasih Rakyat), Budi (Student Registration Aid), Sentosa (Higher Education Allowance), Subfly (Student Airfare Subsidy), and Sukses (School Activity Support).

Masidi also detailed allocations for several ministries – RM147.6 million for the Ministry of Public Works to maintain drainage, buildings, and disaster-related repairs, RM94.4 million for the Chief Minister’s Department, including scholarships and upkeep of mosques and community parks.

The state’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry will receive RM55.7 million for river cleaning and flood mitigation, the Ministry of Local Government and Housing will receive RM25.9 million to settle various local government commitments, and the Ministry of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing will receive RM16.2 million including RM4.5 million for free haemodialysis machine deployment across Sabah.

“This reflects the government’s commitment to provide free kidney treatment closer to patients’ homes,” he said.

An additional RM58 million will be distributed across other departments, including RM15.6 million for JKKK allowances, RM8 million for organising the 11th Sabah Games (SAGA) in Tawau, and RM34.3 million for various administrative and operational costs.

Other notable allocations include RM38.5 million to the Chief Minister’s Department for special projects and land surveys, RM17.4 million for agriculture-related infrastructure and a new veterinary lab in Kinarut, RM7.7 million for the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, including infrastructure at SOGIP, RM4.84 million for sports facility construction and maintenance, RM4.6 million for disability centres and elderly care homes, RM2.9 million for tourism and heritage conservation and RM2.3 million for landscape projects and local authority office buildings.

During the debate, opposition leaders like Senallang assembly Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar asked for more details into the spending including the affordable people’s housing scheme.

“In areas like Sukau and Karambunai we have heard of many such projects being abandoned. As much as 40 per cent. If you are sincere in helping the people, then make sure Sabahans who are deserving get the homes, and not just those politically connected.

“I know it’s near the election and this is clearly an expedition to fish for votes, but please do this properly. I would like to see the details of who receive the aid, especially in my own constituency, so it’s really benefitting the people,” he said.

Shafie also raised concerns about the lack of transparency in certain allocations, including an additional RM1 billion channelled to the Chief Minister’s Department, describing it as odd based on his 36 years of political experience.

“We need clear answers. We request breakdowns, but often receive vague replies, such as ‘for schools and students’.

“I will scrutinise and audit these expenditures, and if there is a change in government, I will ensure any abuse is addressed,” he said.

The budget was passed with majority consensus.

The State Assembly is in a two-day sitting, believed to be the last of the current administration as the state prepares to enter into an election. The Assembly will automatically dissolve by November 11 if not earlier.