KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Police in Selangor are investigating a scam involving RM140,000 in losses linked to a fraudulent religious school development project.

Two women in their 40s, both business owners, lodged police reports in Shah Alam and Gombak claiming they were duped between 2019 and 2020.

The suspect, a local man in his 30s who identified himself as an independent religious speaker, allegedly gained the victims’ trust by invoking religious causes.

The women were led to believe they were contributing to the development of a religious school in Selangor.

One victim transferred RM60,000 through three transactions between August and September 2020.

The second victim made a single payment of RM80,000 in 2019, police said.

The suspect allegedly used the name of a religious institution to lend legitimacy to his claims and secure the funds.

Police have opened two investigation papers under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan urged the public to verify any requests for donations or investments, especially those linked to religious or educational projects.

He reminded the public to avoid making payments to personal or unregistered accounts and to contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 for suspicious activity.