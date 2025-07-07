MELAKA, July 7 — Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said he is awaiting the results of an investigation into the alleged submission of fake medical certificates (MCs) by a civil servant in Sungai Petani, Kedah, as reported by the media yesterday.

According to him, the investigation is still ongoing and he has yet to receive a full report on the case.

“(The investigation) is still ongoing and the report will be submitted to me soon,” he told reporters after attending the Melaka-level Jelajah Taat Setia Madani Programme at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh, here today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh officiated the closing ceremony of the programme, which was also attended by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad.

The media yesterday reported that three individuals, including a heart patient, had been arrested over their suspected involvement in the sale of fake MCs.

Their activities were uncovered following an internal probe into a policeman who frequently went on sick leave, with the MCs he submitted found to be suspicious.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the programme, Shamsul Azri said civil servants’ loyalty to leaders should not be seen as personal, but rather as loyalty to the principles of constitutional democracy.

“As civil servants, we serve a legitimate government in accordance with the law. We are not bound to any political party, but to the oath of office we have taken to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

“Loyalty to leaders is not individualistic in nature but a means of strengthening national stability, enhancing administrative effectiveness, and ensuring the continuity of lawfully formulated national policies,” he said.

At the same event, Ab Rauf and Shamsul Azri jointly launched the Madani Pocket Book, which is available in six languages — Malay, English, Mandarin, Tamil, Iban and Kadazan.

The pocketbook serves as a brief yet comprehensive guide to understanding the Malaysia Madani framework and key initiatives introduced by the government. — Bernama