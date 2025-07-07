KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Serdang Rest and Service Area (R&R) (Southbound) at KM308.20 of the North-South Expressway will be temporarily closed in phases to all heavy vehicles for 25 days starting today to facilitate concrete resurfacing maintenance works.

In a statement, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) said the heavy vehicles access route into the R&R area will be closed in stages from 8am today until midnight on July 31, 2025, to make way for upgrading works for the comfort of highway users.

“As such, heavy vehicle drivers are advised to use the nearest available parking facilities as an alternative during the maintenance period.

“However, other facilities and parking for Class 1 vehicles at the R&R will continue to operate as usual,” the statement read.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys using the PLUS App for up-to-date traffic information and to follow all traffic signs and instructions from PLUS personnel when passing through the affected area.

The latest traffic updates can be obtained via the PUTRI Virtual Assistant, X@plustrafik App, and electronic signboards at selected locations, or by contacting the PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for emergency assistance. — Bernama