ALOR SETAR, July 7 — A family of six, including a six-month-old baby, are feared missing after their family members lost contact with them since Saturday.

The disappearance of Mohd Azim Ezzat Ishak, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khalijah Razman Effendy, 31, and their four children, aged between six months and nine years, was realised when they did not return to their home in Jerlun after spending the night at another family member’s house in Taman Aman, Jitra.

According to Mohd Azim Ezzat’s younger sister, Nur Adliah Shuhada, in her 20s, her brother’s family usually spent the night at her house on Fridays.

“I thought they had returned to Jerlun because my brother, who works as a security guard, usually leaves early in the morning, and my sister-in-law runs a business. But when my brother’s mother-in-law called and said they hadn’t arrived home, I started to worry and tried to contact them but failed.

“Then I received information about a Proton Saga car in Sungai Korok (in Jitra), but the licence plate number did not match my brother’s car,” she said here.

Nur Adliah Shuhada said that a police report has been lodged at the Jitra Police Station regarding the disappearance of her brother and his family.

“I also posted about their disappearance on Facebook, and as of 10.30 pm tonight, they still haven’t been located,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kubang Pasu District Police Chief Supt Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim confirmed that they have received a report regarding the disappearance of the couple and their four children. — Bernama