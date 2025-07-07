KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 —The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has filed an application to forfeit over RM169 million in cash belonging to former prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MACC, represented by the deputy public prosecutor as the applicant, filed the application at the Sessions Court here naming Ismail Sabri’s former political secretary Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus and the former prime minister himself as first and second respondents.

In the application, the commission is seeking a court order to forfeit cash seized from the first respondent for the Malaysian government, including RM14,772,150 in Malaysian currency; SG$6,132,350 in Singapore Dollars, US$1,461,400 in US Dollars, CHF 3 million in Swiss Francs, 12,164,150 in Euros, JPY363,000,000 in Japanese Yen, £50,250 in British Pound, NZ$44,600 in New Zealand Dollars, AED34,750,000 in Emirati Dirham, and A$352,850 in Australian Dollars.

The application was made under Section 41(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 after the commission was satisfied that the money kept by Mohammad Anuar belonged to Ismail Sabri and was linked to an offence under Section 36(2) of the same Act.

The commission also applied for other court orders deemed suitable by the court. — Bernama