TANJUNG MANIS, July 7 — The second day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation for victims of the tragic boat capsize off Pantai Belawai yesterday brought another heartbreaking discovery, as rescuers found the body of a young boy.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the body was recovered at around 6pm, about 300 metres downstream from the SAR operations post.

The current tally stands at five confirmed dead, five still missing, and seven rescued. Among the deceased already identified are two women and three children. All five missing persons are adult men.

The incident last Saturday involved a fibre boat carrying 17 Indonesian nationals from the Kampung Belawai fishermen’s jetty to a plantation workers’ jetty at the Pelita Zone.

The SAR operation resumed early yesterday morning involving personnel from multiple agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Rivers Board, People’s Volunteer Corps, Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit, and local villagers.

Specialied teams such as the Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) and K9 Unit were deployed, with K9 dog Bella assisting in the search efforts.

The search area was widened to a five-kilometre radius, and operations were divided into upstream and downstream sectors for better coordination.

The operation was temporarily suspended at 6.40pm yesterday and will continue today. — The Borneo Post