KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a fatal collision with a Honda Jazz at KM 46 of the Sungai Rengit-Kota Tinggi road early this morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 5.15 AM when the Yamaha NVX motorcycle collided with the car driven by another 23-year-old local man, said Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Yusof Othman.

He said the motorcyclist sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car driver escaped injury and has been detained by police to assist with investigations.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Forensic Unit at Kota Tinggi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a minimum sentence of five years and maximum of 10 years imprisonment, along with fines ranging from RM20,000 to RM50,000.