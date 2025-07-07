KUCHING, July 7 — The 82-seat composition of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly is no longer adequate to meet the evolving needs of the state’s growing population, said Chieng Jin Ek (GPS–Bukit Assek).

He described the structure as outdated, noting that it was last revised in 2014.

“The demands of the people, constituency workloads, and policy complexities have all grown significantly.

“Many assemblymen, particularly those representing large or densely populated constituencies, are overstretched in their efforts to serve tens of thousands of voters across vast areas,” he said during the debate on the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill 2025 at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

The bill, tabled by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, seeks to increase the number of elected representatives from 82 to 99.

Abdul Karim said the proposed expansion is intended to reflect demographic shifts, ongoing urban development, and the growing need for balanced and fair representation across the state.

Supporting the bill, Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (GPS-Murum) noted that the proposed increase aligns with Sarawak’s vast geographical landscape, which includes many sparsely populated rural areas.

“Historically, rural communities have faced difficulties in having their voices heard in the legislative process, often overshadowed by more urban constituencies,” he said.

Christopher Gira Sambang (GPS-Tamin) added that the bill embodies the principles of equitable development and effective governance.

“The addition of 17 new state seats represents a critical recalibration of our democratic structure. I sincerely hope this move will also lead to a corresponding increase in Sarawak’s parliamentary seats in the near future,” he said. — Bernama