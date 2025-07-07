JOHOR BARU, July 7 — Johor deputy state secretary (development) Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman has been appointed as the state’s new state secretary, replacing Tan Sri Azmi Rohani.

The appointment was announced by Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail in a brief post on his official Facebook page today.

In the post, Asman Shah was presented the Letter of Credence at a ceremony held at the Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene here.

Present at the ceremony was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Royal Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli.

Asman Shah’s appointment puts an end to a week-long speculation on the new state secretary, following the appointment of Azmi as the new Comptroller of the Royal Household in Istana Negara on July 1,

The 59-year-old senior state civil servant previously held the positions of Johor Baru district officer, Pasir Gudang mayor, Johor Tourism director and the state-owned Johor Biotechnology and Biodiversity Corporation chief executive officer.

Asman Shah has a Bachelor of Economics from University of Malaya (UM) and a Bachelor of Laws and Economics from Chiba University in Japan.

The father of three is also a recipient of the Excellent Service Award in 2019 and 2020.

Besides his administrative positions, Asman Shah is known for his other roles as the Johor Administrative Officers Scuba Diving Association president and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II team manager.