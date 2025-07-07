KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — A Malaysian pilgrim, Ahmad Kerya, 70, died at King Abdul Aziz Hospital, Makkah, at 1.22pm yesterday (local time).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, in a statement on Facebook today, said Ahmad died of septicemic shock secondary to pneumonia with multi-organ failure.

He said the deceased, from Kodiang, Kedah, went on the Haj pilgrimage with his wife.

“On behalf of the Malaysian Government and the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), I express my condolences to the family of the deceased.

“May Allah forgive his sins, accept all his good deeds and place him among the righteous,” said Mohd Na’im. — Bernama