SHAH ALAM, June 6 — The Selangor Police have completed recording the statement of a male actor-cum-singer who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said investigations revealed that the accused had known the girl for some time.

“The suspect and the victim, who is a student, have been acquainted for the past one or two months. They had been in contact before, and this was the first time the suspect had taken her to a hotel,” he told reporters here today.

Hussein said the suspect was released on police bail after his statement was recorded.

The investigation papers would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action when completed, he added

Last Tuesday, it was reported that a well-known actor-cum-singer was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a hotel in Selangor. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)