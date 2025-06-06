PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today addressed concerns over Petronas’ recent decision to cut around 5,000 jobs.

When asked to comment on the state oil company’s announcement, Anwar said many of the affected positions were contract-based.

“Many are on contract,” he told reporters briefly after attending Friday prayers at Surau Al-Ikhwan, Jalan Pinggiran Putra here.

Yesterday, financial news agency Bloomberg reported that Petronas will cut about 10 per cent of its workforce as part of a major restructuring to reduce costs amid falling crude oil prices.

The state-owned oil and gas company plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs, CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Aziz said in a media briefing.

He added that Petronas will implement a hiring and promotion freeze until the end of 2026.