KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Smooth traffic flow has been reported at all major highways nationwide this morning ahead of the Aidiladha celebrations tomorrow.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said although traffic is smooth flowing towards the east coast and southbound from the capital as of 10 am, it is expected to be congested by noon today.

However, he said traffic is heavy on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading north from Bidor to Tapah due to an influx of vehicles.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000, the X account @plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and the X account @llmtrafik.

Meanwhile, Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said that traffic at the two entry points along the Pasir Puteh, Kelantan-Terengganu border was smooth flowing as of 9 am. — Bernama