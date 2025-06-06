KOTA BHARU, June 6 —The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has opened an investigation paper against the lorry company involved in the fatal accident which took the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in Teluk Intan, Perak, last month.

JPJ senior director (enforcement) Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the investigation was being conducted under Section 57 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

“JPJ has seized the lorry involved, and the investigating officer has been instructed to complete the investigation paper by the end of this month.

“Once completed, the investigation paper will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” he told reporters after observing the Ops Hari Raya Aidiladha here last night.

He said the initial investigation found that there was a violation of permit conditions involving the lorry company.

“The lorry company was found to have violated the permit conditions by carrying an unauthorised load, namely stones, while the permit approved was to transport coal.

“We are still investigating the case and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

On May 12, a lorry driven by a man collided with a truck carrying 18 FRU members on Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampan, Teluk Intan, while they were on their way back to Ipoh.

As a result of the accident, nine FRU members were killed, while nine others were injured. — Bernama