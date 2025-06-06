KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that Pakistan and India can reach a peaceful and comprehensive solution to ensure lasting regional stability and peace.

Sharing on Facebook today, Anwar said the wish was conveyed to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when he received a phone call from the leader who is currently performing the hajj pilgrimage.

“I pray that he has a successful hajj and wish Eid Mubarak (Selamat Hari Raya) to all Pakistanis,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar also hoped that Shehbaz’s official visit to Malaysia could be rescheduled when the situation in Pakistan permits.

He said Malaysia looks forward to the opportunity to continue strengthening its strategic, as well as mutually respectful and beneficial, bilateral relationships.

Anwar also appreciated compliments delivered by Shehbaz on Malaysia’s success in hosting the recent Asean Summit. — Bernama