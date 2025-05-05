KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The public is advised not to trust any link claiming to be a government site unless it ends with ‘.gov.my’, said Communications Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching.

“Scammers are circulating scam links claiming you can check your STR (Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah) status through suspicious websites that are sent through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

“This is a SCAM!” she posted on Facebook today.

On April 19, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also reminded the public to be cautious and not to easily fall for fake messages regarding the STR cash assistance that are spreading via the WhatsApp application.

Fahmi said the messages containing suspicious links could potentially be used by people running fake online investment schemes or scammers to steal access to users’ WhatsApp applications. — Bernama