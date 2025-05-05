KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — About 20,000 people, including delegates, representatives, participants, secretariat members and staff, are expected to gather at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) for the 46th Asean Summit, which will be held on May 26 and 27.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said preparations for the major event are progressing smoothly, with 19 heads of state and government expected to attend, including from Gulf nations and China.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also expected to inspect the preparations and hold a special meeting. This will mark the peak of our readiness for this Asean summit,” he said.

He was speaking to Bernama after inspecting the Asean Summit preparations at KLCC today.

Shamsul Azri arrived at 4.40pm and spent 40 minutes inspecting the conference venue before attending a briefing by Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zain.

“This is one of the biggest events of the year. InsyaAllah, we are fully prepared with dedication and commitment. My thanks to the Foreign Ministry and other ministries involved,” said Shamsul Azri.

Malaysia will host the 46th Asean Summit this month and the Asean Summit with Dialogue Partners at the end of October, as part of the country’s role as Asean Chair in 2025.

The 46th Asean Summit is expected to bring together leaders of the 10 Asean member states to discuss regional issues, enhance economic cooperation, and advance the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

The theme for Asean 2025 is “Inclusivity and Sustainability” as the foundation for unity in regional and global engagement, reflecting the region’s collective commitment to shaping a resilient and equitable future.

Malaysia has previously chaired Asean four times — in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama