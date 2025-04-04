PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered all aid and coordination efforts related to the fire incident in Putra Heights to be streamlined under Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office said this will ensure a swift and organised response to the incident.



It emphasised the need for strong collaboration between Federal and state authorities, as well as the industrial sector, to manage the situation effectively.The statement also added Anwar is closely monitoring developments and has pledged full support for recovery and safety efforts.