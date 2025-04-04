PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Forty-six out of 134 victims in the gas pipeline fire tragedy in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on Tuesday, are still receiving treatment in hospitals and clinics.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that of the total, 26 victims are being treated at government hospitals including one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Ampang Hospital while the other 20 victims are in private facilities.

“A 65-year-old man is being treated in the ICU after suffering a six per cent partial thickness burn (second-degree burn of top two layers of skin), chemical pneumonitis (lungs) and diaphragmatic hernia (a tear in diaphragm), is on high flow nasal cannula (HFNC).

“There are 14 patients warded at Putrajaya Hospital, Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang (six), Kuala Lumpur Hospital (four), and one patient each at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang and Ampang Hospital,” according to daily data released by the Ministry of Health today.

The ministry also announced that Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) activities were also carried out at two temporary evacuation centres (PPS), namely at Putra Heights Mosque hall and Camelia hall, in addition to Putrajaya Hospital (HPj) with 135 individuals receiving psychosocial intervention.

Among the interventions implemented were relaxation, artistic expression and basic psychological first aid (PFA) skills. — Bernama