KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The police have crippled a cross-border drug trafficking syndicate with the seizure of methamphetamine worth RM16 million in raids in Selangor last week.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) Acting Director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said this followed the arrest of two local men after the police stopped their car at 7.20am in Subang Jaya.

“Police searched the car and found six sacks containing 150 packages of methamphetamine weighing 156 kilogrammes (kg) in the rear passenger seat and bonnet of the car.

“Following the arrest of the two suspects, the police raided a homestay in the same area which was used as a store and seized 12 sacks containing 300 packages of drugs weighing 312 kg,” he told a press conference at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, here today.

Mat Zani said another raid was conducted on the same day at 1pm at a warehouse in Taman Bukit Permai, Ampang, which led to the discovery of two more sacks containing the same type of drug weighing 51 kg.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since September last year and rented premises, like a homestay, daily to store drugs before distributing them to the local and overseas markets.

“The homestay used in this case was rented at RM195 per day since March 26,” he said.

Mat Zani said the seized drugs were believed to have been brought into the country from a neighbouring country.

Both suspects tested negative for drugs but one of them had a record for an offence under Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976.

“The case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and both suspects are on remand for 11 days from March 28 to April 7,” he said. — Bernama