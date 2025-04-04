IPOH, April 4 — Police will soon record the statement of the husband of a pregnant woman who died in an accident at Kilometre 264 of the North-South Expressway, southbound, near the Menora Tunnel on Sunday to assist in the investigation.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the 29-year-old man was allowed to return home after receiving hospital treatment.

He said the victim’s family had also lodged a police report regarding the incident.

“Yes...we will contact the victim to complete the probe,” he said when contacted today.

A video showing a vehicle hitting Nur Fatihah Badrul Hisyam, 25, who was eight months pregnant, went viral on social media. Nur Fatihah had been involved in an earlier crash after the car she was travelling in skidded at the scene.

From the video, it was believed that the vehicle did not stop to help but sped on.

The couple’s unborn baby and another child, approximately two years old, were also killed. — Bernama