BUTTERWORTH, April 4 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) will hold discussions with stakeholders, including Gas Malaysia Berhad (Gas Malaysia) and the Energy Commission (ST), on the need for clear guidelines related to the inspection of gas pipelines in Seberang Perai.

Penang Local Housing, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said it would strengthen the council’s role in monitoring and ensuring the safety of residents and infrastructure following the gas pipeline fire at Putra Heights, Selangor.

“Currently, monitoring and inspecting gas pipelines are under the ST and it is responsible for safety compliance and periodic inspection schedules.

“But the MBSP views the recent pipeline fire seriously and as a follow up measure, discussions will be held with the related authorities .. on the need for guidelines of standard operating procedures for gas pipelines in the MBPS area,” he told Bernama today.

He said the MBSP has not imposed any periodic report on the gas utility company and would study the best mechanism to obtain such a report from the responsible parties to ensure compliance for public safety.

H’ng also noted that suggested gas pipelines were not stated in the draft of the Seberang Perai Local Plan but existing gas pipelines, along with a suggestion to consider natural gas as an alternative source and the involvement in three agencies, Gas Malaysia, ST and Petronas Gas Berhad in approving the utility system, were included in the plan.

When asked about whether there were any safety risks associated to an eatery stall and some banana trees planted by along the fence perimeter of the Gelugor Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) power plant, H’ng said the Penang City Council would advise the trader to move from the area.

“Actually the gas pipeline is buried deep beneath the ground and unless there is someone digging in that area, there is no danger. All over Malaysia, there are gas pipelines serving housing areas and petrol stations.

“So far we did not received any complaint from Petronas. Of course, if we find out someone encroaching, sure we will take action on that,” he added. — Bernama