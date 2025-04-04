KAJANG, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denied today a Bloomberg report that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s contract had been extended for another six months.

Anwar told reporters after performing Friday prayers here that he will make the announcement once a decision is reached.

“I will announce it if a decision has been made, but his contract is not over yet,” the prime minister said.

Bloomberg, quoting sources, said Anwar is expected to approve yet another extension for Azam whose contract is set to expire in May.

The sources were quoted saying that Azam could get a six-month extension, which would be his third since taking office in March 2020.

The MACC chief was given a one-year contract extension on May 10 in 2023, and another one-year extension the following year.