PETALING JAYA, March 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that the arrest of a journalist was based on a report lodged against the individual, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said, according to The Star.

Speaking at a press conference at the MACC headquarters, Azam explained that corruption laws apply universally, not just to those in the government sector.

“Any individual who has received or asked for gratification from any party for any action, whether for themselves or others, commits a corruption offence,” Azam was quoted as saying.

The Chief Commissioner also said that the MACC remains committed to investigating cartels allegedly involved in bringing illegal foreign workers into Malaysia.

When asked whether the remand order for the reporter would be extended, Azam said the decision would rest with the investigators, The Star reported.

The 49-year-old journalist was arrested in a hotel in Shah Alam on Friday after an investigation revealed he had allegedly requested RM100,000, which was later reduced to RM20,000, in exchange for taking down an article.

The journalist is currently under a four-day remand.