KAJANG, March 3 – A married couple has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident and attempted murder of a man in Bandar Teknologi Kajang here.

Sinar Harian cited Kajang district police chief Asst Comm Naazron Abdul Yusof saying the police received a report about the incident at 4.54 pm on Sunday from a 63-year-old woman.

She told police that at around noon on Friday, her 42-year-old son called her to say he had been hit by a car, leaving him injured and unable to move.

“The victim’s mother rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital for further treatment,” he reportedly said.

He said dashcam recording from a passing vehicle captured the incident, helping investigators piece together what happened.

Naazron said the footage showed a black car deliberately ramming the victim, who had just stepped out of his lorry, before dragging him onto the road divider.

At 11.15 pm on Sunday, police arrested a local couple, aged 73 and 65, to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, and Section 279 of the same law for reckless driving.