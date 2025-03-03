KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — A total of 70 candidates, many of them familiar faces, will be vying for 30 positions in DAP’s upcoming central executive committee (CEC) election.

DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, has also confirmed his attendance.

“The CEC election will be conducted and monitored by an independent third party.

“We are therefore confident that the election will be conducted in a clean, fair and transparent manner,” he said in a press conference here at DAP’s national headquarters.

The CEC election will take place during the party’s 18th National Congress on March 16.

Asked whether the party has invited other coalition partners in the federal government — such as Barisan Nasional — Sim said invitations were only extended to PH coalition partners so far.

Of the total number of eligible candidates, 15 of them were women.

Notable absence include DAP veterans Tan Kok Wai and Fong Kui Lun, DAP vice-chairman M Kulasegaran after having announced their intention to not contest.

The party’s National Congress will take place at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam, with 4,203 delegates from 1,650 branches will be in attendance.