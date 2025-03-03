KOTA KINABALU, March 3 — More women will be able to lead the State Government if they are given the leadership opportunities, said the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She said women on average earn 14 per cent less than their male counterparts globally.

In the Sabah State Government, she said there are more female politicians and assemblywomen now compared to the previous term, yet the numbers remain relatively low.

“If there are less women being in power or in leadership (positions) of a government, it is not because we are short of talent.

“It is because there is still room for improvement for the government to give opportunities for women to excel what they want to do.

“If they are given more leadership opportunities, I believe more women will be able to lead the State Government,” she said when attending the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) International Women’s Day Celebration and Appreciation Dinner as a special guest here on Saturday.

The guest of honour for the event was Datin Seri Panglima Datuk Hajah Juliah Salag, the wife of the Sabah Chief Minister, who was represented by Datin Seri Panglima Linda Ewit, wife of the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Local Government and Housing Sabah Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Liew also complimented USCCAKK president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen for her outstanding achievements as a successful businesswoman and property developer.

She said Susan is also a philanthropist who supports the development in education, charity and Chinese community.

“The many accolades she has received prove that she is a role model for women in Sabah.”

The event also saw the presentation of Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur Awards to six deserving recipients, namely Zara’s Boutique Hotel owner Datuk Eliza Goh, renowned lawyer Datin Seri Panglima Vicky Yee, Life Water Berhad executive director Chin Lee Ling, The Best Solution Management founder and managing director Dr Ts Sally Chen, LXY Gems (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Angeline Liew and Colform Group Berhad executive director Vicky Kang Phui Yie.

Liew said the six awardees have struggled and worked very hard to become the leaders in their respective fields.

The minister said she herself has been a lawyer for 40 years and a politician for 30 years, 20 years of which as the opposition.

She said it was not easy for women to reach where they want to be, as there will be a long, struggling road ahead to achieve their targets.

Nevertheless, she said women must not give up on their ambitions.

“Go for it because one day, you will achieve your target in where you want to be.

“I encourage women to continue your struggles no matter where you are, no matter how difficult it is.”

Liew added that women are able to contribute no matter what their age.

“Do not listen to anyone who say that you are too young or too old to do what you want to do,” she urged.

Meanwhile, Susan said the USCCAKK organizes the International Women’s Day celebration annually to inspire more women to work hard in their own career.

“We believe women nowadays have the strength and capability to achieve excellence in their careers.”

To showcase the confidence and charm of women, she said a fashion show themed Baba Nyonya was held to feature the culture and unique beauty of Malaysian ethnic costumes, as well as to display the talents of women and build their self-confidence.

She continues to say that the first Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur Awards was organized in 2023 in effort to recognize the outstanding achievements of women in their careers and contributions to society.

“By shining the light on the experiences and stories of these remarkable women, we hope to inspire and encourage more women, especially the younger generation, to pursue their dreams and create their own empires.”

Last year, Susan said Liew received the Most Outstanding Woman Award for the latter’s remarkable achievement in both the political and professional fields.

She hoped that the awardees this year will continue to strive for excellence, achieve even greater success, and make more significant contributions to society.

She said the theme for the Women’s Day celebration was “Women Make the World Beautiful”, and together with men, make the world perfect.

“Great things can be accomplished when men and women work together and complement each other’s strengths.”

Susan also took the opportunity to express her appreciation to those who have supported USCCAKK activities, especially the Chinese New Year Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival, Cultural Village Exhibition and Children’s Colouring Competition this year.

Also present were Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, USCCAKK life honorary presidents Datuk Lau Kok Sing, Datuk Henry Kong, Datuk Yong Soo Pin, Dr Chong Eng Leong and John Lim, JP, deputy president Datuk Chua Soon Ping, Datin Stella Yong, Datin Noriah Ahmad and organizing chairlady Tay Siew Hwa. — The Borneo Post