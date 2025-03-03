JEMPOL, March 3 — An assistant manager at a bank in Bahau, suffered a loss of RM28,112 after being deceived by a loan advertisement on Facebook, on Feb 12.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the victim, a 55-year-old man, had dealt with an agent via WhatsApp for a loan of RM30,000 and was later asked to pay RM460 as a processing charge.

“On Feb 26, the complainant made an online payment to a CIMB account named Razlinah. The complainant was asked to make several more payments, bringing the total to RM28,112.

“Later, the company asked for an additional payment of RM6,000, causing the complainant to feel suspicious. The complainant lodged a police report because he believed he had been cheated. It was understood that the complainant wanted to borrow RM30,000 and the transaction took three days,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama