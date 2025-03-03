PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — The tabling of the Parliamentary Services Bill tomorrow reflects the ability of the government in fulfilling its promises for institutional reforms, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Amid criticisms over the slow pace, the prime minister explained that implementing the reforms has not been an easy task as it involves long discussions.

“This shows our country’s maturity in democracy and the Parliament Services Bill that will be tabled tomorrow in Parliament will be a benchmark of the MPs’ freedom of speech, reflecting that the Parliament is not too tied with the public services process.

“It will need the support of two-thirds of the Parliament and this is an important programme as it shows our ability to improve the governance and democracy of the country,” Anwar told civil servants at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly here.

The Parliamentary Services Act 2025 aims to set up Parliamentary services as a separate service from the civil service.

On a separate note, he encouraged all civil servants to be well-versed with what goes on in Parliament.

“My view is that, civil servants should be more observant, even though they have been informed, the awareness should be raised.

“I see that decisions can’t reach the bottom and that’s why there is anxiety at the bottom,” he said.

Reminding Cabinet members and the Chief Secretary to the Government who is also present at the monthly assembly, Anwar said head of departments should not only focus on their respective departments.

Instead, he said they must ensure that decisions made during meetings be made known to all civil servants.

“This is similar to the Bills debated in Parliament, civil servants must understand that the democratic system had improved.

“So I hope in meetings like post-Cabinet meetings and department meetings — I see a disconnect whereby what is discussed does not reach the bottom - decisions be passed down to the bottom so that it ensures the efficiency of daily operations,” said Anwar.