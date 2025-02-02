KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 – Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reportedly warned against the misuse of religious teachings for political gain, saying it threatens Malay-Muslim unity and distorts Islamic principles.

He said certain unnamed groups have been exploiting religious sentiments to push political agendas, misleading the public and creating division among the Malay-Muslim community.

“I fear that those who exploit religion for personal gain will be among the first to enter hell,” he said in an interview with a Buletin Utama podcast.

“I do not care who they are or which party they belong to. If there are groups or figures like that, we should reject them.”

He also reaffirmed that Umno is not ready to renew political cooperation with PAS, despite renewed overtures from the Islamist party.

“We worked to establish Muafakat Nasional, but in the end, we were showered with filth by our political partners — who are now pretending to make amends.

“I think we should ignore these people who are desperate to rekindle ties. We have seen their true colours,” he reportedly said.

Zahid said Malay unity should not be limited to political cooperation but should also focus on economic initiatives and other common interests.