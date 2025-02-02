GEORGE TOWN, Feb 2 — A coconut supplier in Penang is facing significant financial loss, amounting to tens of thousands of ringgit, due to an inability to meet demand for the upcoming Thaipusam festival.

P. Sarasvathy, 66, who is the main supplier of coconuts for the festival in the state, attributes the shortage to the prolonged rainy season resulting in poor yield on three leased plantations in Perak — Bagan Datoh, Pantai Remis, and Kuala Bernam.

“In previous years, I could supply between 80,000 to 100,000 coconuts for Thaipusam. But this year, I am unable to meet the demand,” said Sarasvathy.

She expressed frustration over the situation, noting that the shortfall is not only impacting her but also Hindu devotees who are struggling to find the commodity for the traditional ritual of breaking coconuts during Thaipusam, which is on Feb 11.

“I am not taking any orders at all this year. Many customers, including regulars, have called to place orders, but I had to turn them down,” she said at her premises in Lorong Abu Siti.

Sarasvathy, who has been in the coconut supply business for over 40 years alongside her husband, A. Anbarasan, 71, noted that this is the first time they have encountered such a dilemma.

Sarasvathy explained that, typically, two weeks before Thaipusam, her six employees would be fully engaged in preparing orders. However, this year, the situation is drastically different.

The mother of three said the issue first became apparent in May of last year when she observed a significant decline in coconut production leading to the current shortage.

“In the past, we could harvest 10,000 to 15,000 coconuts every two days, but now we only manage to gather 2,000 to 2,500. I even attempted to source coconuts from wholesalers in Kelantan, but they too informed me that their supply was insufficient,” she said.

As a result, she explained that the available supply is now limited to covering the daily needs of the coconut milk shops she operates in Jelutong and Taiping, Perak, as well as several other regular customers on the island.

Sarasvathy will be supplying 18,000 coconuts to the Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga, as she is the primary supplier for the temple for Thaipusam.

“The trees appear healthy, yet the yield has significantly decreased. I’m at a loss as it has never occurred before,” Sarasvathy said, adding that her plantation consists of around 420,000 trees.

Meanwhile, Penang Consumers Association (CAP) education officer N.V. Subbarow said that his recent survey revealed a widespread shortage of coconuts, leading to a sharp rise in prices.

“Currently, local coconuts are priced at RM3.90 each, up from RM1.90 in 2024, while imported ones from Indonesia are selling for RM3,” he said, calling on the government to regulate prices, particularly during Thaipusam, when demand surges.

Subbarow also advised Hindu devotees to reduce the number of coconuts used in the traditional ritual to prevent waste.

Regarding the decline in yields, Subbarow suggested that the weather could be a contributing factor and urged relevant agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture, to take action to address the health of the crop and help normalise yields. — Bernama