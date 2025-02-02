KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has denied that it was its staff who allegedly harassed a group of tourists in front of Masjid Bandaraya in a recent viral video.

Mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said to his knowledge, DBKK staff had never blocked any tourists from taking pictures of the mosque, and he had asked the mosque management to resolve the issue as to not affect the presence of tourists in the city and to ensure the safety of visitors who parked their cars at the nearby roadsides.

Sabin told reporters after officiating the 25th Silver Jubilee Celebration of Kota Kinabalu city here on Sunday, that it is not DBKK staff in the video as the shirt that the person was wearing did not bear any of the City Hall’s logos.

Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice president Junz Wong recently shared a video on his Facebook page, which he said was shared by a tour guide, of a video which shows a person scolding a group of tourists in front of Masjid Bandaraya and repeatedly threatening to call the police.

Wong urged the relevant ministry and authorities to take stern rectification actions against bad behaviour by tourism related workers here and make sure that they are trained to treat tourists with good manners and attitude.

“This can’t be the way forward for Sabah tourism when our tourists are being treated in such hostile manner! It’s bad for our Sabah tourism image!” he said.

This is the second such incident to occur in front of the mosque recently, as Sabah exco for religious affairs Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif had also reportedly commented on January 25 of another viral video showing tourists allegedly harrased by Masjid Bandaraya staff who told them that they have to pay to take pictures at the iconic house of worship.

Mohd Arifin had said that he had to get more information from the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) director before commenting further, but reminded that such incidents at mosques should never occur as all congregations and guests, including tourists, should be treated well by the management. — The Borneo Post